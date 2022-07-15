DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Decatur Police Department is the first in the state, besides the Chicago area, for DUI arrests.

DPD made 353 DUI arrests in 2021. “Removing impaired drivers from the roadway has been a priority for the Decatur Police Department for many years.” said DPD Chief Shane Brandel.

He added, “We have witnessed too many times the devastation caused by impaired driving. Our ultimate goal is that our consistent presence on the roadway will encourage people to drive sober and safely. I am proud of the men and women of DPD for their efforts. This is their accomplishment.”

The top Illinois cop with DUI arrests is Illinois State Police Trooper Eric David.

Rita Kreslin, the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM) Executive Director said, “We are grateful for the law enforcement officers and first responders who put their lives on the line daily to keep our communities and roads safe. Unfortunately, innocent, law-abiding people often suffer tragic consequences when an impaired driver gets behind the wheel of a car. Think before you make a preventable life-changing decision.”

AAIM is an Illinois activist group created in 1982 by victims of drunk driving. AAIM officials said their focus is: prevention, victim advocacy, and legislation.