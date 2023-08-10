DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is using new money to bounce back from recruiting troubles.

The City Council approved a $100,000 grant on Monday to help in their efforts. The department hopes it will help bring in people from all over.

“The statistic that I had read is over 80% of police departments across this country are understaffed,” said Chief Shane Brandel. “And I would venture to say that urban cities, that that number is even higher.”

The Decatur Police Department has been trying to refill its ranks since 2020, but views from the media, overall shortages and inability to properly advertise have made that a struggle.

“A lot of retirements that were planned and scheduled anyway,” Brandel explained. “We had the events of 2020 that kind of changed the narrative around policing and that has caused some issues in terms of recruiting.”

Brandel sees the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board’s six-figure grant as a possible solution.

“For us to recruit new officers, it costs money to do that,” Brandel said. “There’s marketing, there’s advertising, there’s specific targeted strategies, but that’s not free,” said Brandel.

He said the money spent on recruiting has more than doubled since 2021. The department only spent $12,000 dollars on recruiting that year, then $92,000 the next year. This year they’ve already exceeded $42,000.

“This money helps us fund those efforts, and what we’ve kind of focused on right now is a lot of digital media and advertising commercials, bolstering our website, minority recruiting,” said Brandel.

He said he’d like to see recruiters travel to out-of-state events like military job fairs to attract officers to Decatur. The Macon County Training Center is already seen as an attraction by current ones.

“Now we’re just playing catch up,” Brandel said. “And I do feel confident that in 2024, we’ll be really close, if not at our full staffing.”

He said they’ve already seen some improvements with their smaller budget increases. The department lost 64 officers over the last three years and gained 61, but it still has 12 vacancies to fill.