DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign.

The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time.

DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in addition to the impaired driving arrests. The police department said it ramped up its usual enforcement efforts during the campaign, adding additional units.

“We can’t stress this enough: Impaired driving is illegal, potentially deadly behavior, and it puts the driver, passengers, and all road users at risk,” said DPD Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. “The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign helps our law enforcement officers address this problem head-on.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, a total of 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver in 2020. Additionally, more than 10,000 people on average were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, with one person killed in an alcohol-related crash every 45 minutes in 2020.

“If you use any impairing substance, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Hagemeyer said.