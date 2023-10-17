DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department and Macon County Crime Stoppers are asking for help in finding and identifying a burglary suspect.

DPD officials said that on Oct. 10, officers were dispatched to JD Properties (145 East Decatur Street) to gather information on a burglary. Employees informed them that an unknown individual stole a check from the business drop box the previous day.

Surveillance footage from Oct. 9 revealed that the suspect approached the drop box at around 12:40 a.m. and placed glue mouse traps down the chute. Using these traps, the suspect was able to retrieve checks or money orders from the bottom of the chute.

The suspect appeared to be a man wearing a red and black hoodie, along with black-colored flip flops with white writing. Officials added that the suspect drove a dark-colored SUV.

Photos of the suspect are shown below, courtesy of Decatur Police.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. At least $500 will be given to tipsters in return for information that leads to an arrest.