DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for help in finding suspects connected to a series of burglaries.

Authorities said throughout the last couple of weeks, up to two suspects have been breaking into coin-operated machines at several Decatur businesses during early morning hours.

At the time of one of the crimes, nearby surveillance cameras captured two suspects, both of whom appeared to be men wearing face coverings. The first suspect was wearing a green hooded shirt and camouflage pants. The second suspect wore dark-colored clothing with a red hooded shirt.

Photo courtesy of the Decatur Police Department and Crime Stoppers.

During another incident, footage caught a single suspect wearing a dark facial covering, a black hooded shirt and camouflage pants. He also carried a backpack and rode a light-colored BMX-style bike.

Photo courtesy of the Decatur Police Department and Crime Stoppers. Photo courtesy of the Decatur Police Department and Crime Stoppers.

Photos can also be viewed on the Decatur Crime Stoppers website under “Crime of the Week.”

Any information about these thefts should be directed to Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. Calls are anonymous. Tipsters can get $500 or more for information that leads to a Crime of the Week arrest.