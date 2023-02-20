DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting murder that happened earlier this month.

The deadly shooting happened the night of Feb. 6 in a home near 19th and Decatur Streets. Officers arrived to discover a man had been shot multiple times; the victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said a witness inside the house told police that four people, armed and dressed in all black, forced their way inside and shot the victim before leaving in an unknown direction.

Anyone who has information that can help police find and arrest the people responsible is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. Tipsters do not have to give their name or other identifying information and anyone whose information results in an arrest can receive up to $2,500 in cash.