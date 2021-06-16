Decatur Police continue to investigate daily shooting incidents; asks community for help

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said they continue to respond to shooting incidents on a daily basis.

In a news release, Lieutenant Brian Cleary said there were several incidents within the past two days.

The most recent was around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers responded to the area of Pershing and Woodford for a report of people in two vehicles shooting at each other. They stated a dark-colored Town and Country van and a Red Chrysler 300 were involved.

Police did not report any injuries. They are still in the process of collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Also on Wednesday, around 12:45 a.m., officers were called to Hay and Monroe for another report of people shooting at each other from two vehicles. Police said a platinum-colored Buick was northbound in the 2300 block of North Union and being chased by a possible Blue Ford Escape. The people in both vehicles were shooting back and forth at each other.

There were 30 .40 caliber shell casings and a 9mm casing recovered from the scene.

Shortly after, someone called Decatur Police and reported hearing gunshots west of Pershing and Water. They then said a Blue Ford Escape was speeding eastbound through the intersection. Additional shell casings were found in the area.

There were four shooting incidents reported on Tuesday. The first happened around 3:30 p.m. along North 22nd Street. Officers responded to a report of shots fired.

When police arrived on-scene, they found out a vehicle was hit by bullets. However, no one was hurt. A man in a black and yellow shirt was seen firing a gun 5-6 times.

Later that night, officers heard numerous gunshots near Pine and Main. That happened around 9:15 p.m.. When police arrived, they found a woman shot in the stomach. They said her injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Police stated a newer dark-colored 4-door sedan and another vehicle were possibly involved in this shooting.

Shortly after that incident, officers were called to the area of Monroe and Grand for a report of gunshots heard in the area. A man was seen firing a gun around 12-15 times. Police found 12 9mm shell casings in the area. East of that area, they found three more of those same casings.

Around 11 p.m., police were called to the area of 1800 N. Martin Luther King for a report of shots fired. When they got there, officers found two houses that had been hit by bullets. A .40 caliber shell casing was recovered.

“A small number of persons in Decatur continue to cause a majority of the violent crime in Decatur, ” said Lt. Cleary. “These criminals with unlawfully possessed guns continue to put the community at risk. These criminals have demonstrated repeatedly that they have no concern for human life, and no concern for persons who may be innocent bystanders in these incidents. They indiscriminately spray gunfire from moving vehicles on busy streets with no regard for the community around them.” He continued to say the department is continuing to pursue those individuals.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to call them at (217) 424-2734. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.