DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a time filled with pumpkin patches, haunted houses and other fall destinations, but it’s also a time to stay safe.

The Decatur Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving this

Halloween while children and their families trick-or-treat in neighborhoods after

dark.

“Alcohol and marijuana impair not only your ability to drive safely, but also your

decision-making skills,” said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. “That’s why it’s so important to

know how you’ll get home before you leave for the party. Plan ahead to help keep

you and others safe.”

The police department encourages everyone to follow simple safety tips. These include designating a sober driver after a party, walking home with a friend and contacting law enforcement if you see any suspicious activity.