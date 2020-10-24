Decatur Police collect unwanted drugs for Drug Take Back Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur police collected unused prescription drugs as a part of the DEA’s take back day.
Anyone with unwanted or unused pills could drop theirs off to the police for safe disposal.
Police say it’s important to get rid of all expired substances, and a good way to prevent misuse.
“We want to get as many pills, patches, anything that can be abused, off the streets.” Officer Tucker Toole said.
Anyone with substances they want to get rid of can still do so by dropping them off at a lockbox at the Police Department. The lockbox is available 24-7.