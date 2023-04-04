DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Three Decatur police officers were recognized on Tuesday by their chief for their actions in de-escalating a violent situation and achieving a peaceful ending.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said on the Decatur Police Department’s Facebook page that Officer Ruiz, Master Patrol Officer Wicks and Sergeant Siefman were responding to a domestic violence situation in late March. During that situation, they tried to arrest a suspect, but the suspect made it clear through his behavior that he would fight them if they tried. The suspect, Brandel said, took a fighting stance and tried to get the officers to shoot him.

The three officers then worked for nearly an hour to deescalate the situation, Brandel said. In the end, the suspect peacefully surrendered.

“This situation could have easily ended with force, however through the hard work by the officers, that was avoided,” Brandel said.

Brandel added that the purpose of his Facebook post was to highlight the dedication of officers to deescalate situations when possible.

“Not every situation is the same and it doesn’t always end this way,” Brandel said. “But it is our goal to do our best to de-escalate potential use of force scenarios when possible so that we can have a peaceful resolution to the situation. Great job Ofc. Ruiz, MPO Wicks and Sgt. Siefman!”