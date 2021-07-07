Decatur police chief announces retirement

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police chief Jim Getz will retire at the end of July. He released a statement Wednesday morning with the announcement.

“I want to thank all the Officers and Staff that I have worked with throughout my career. Without all of them the Decatur Police Department would not be a great police Department. I want to the thank the Citizens who have sup-ported the Police Department throughout my over 5 years as Chief of Police.”

He went on to say, “As a poor kid growing up, I never imagined having such an opportunity. I am beyond humbled for being able to lead the Decatur Po-lice Department through some of toughest times in law enforcement. I could not have done without the support of my staff, family, and the great citizens of Decatur. Please continue to support this great Police Department and its Officers.”

His last day will be Friday, July 30.