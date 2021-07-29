Decatur Police: Boy recovering after hurt in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said an 8-year-old boy is recovering after a bullet hit the outside of his ear late Wednesday night.

In a news release, Sergeant Christopher Copeland said officers were called to a house near North Illinois and East Division streets. Witnesses told them people in a light-colored sedan were shooting at the house.

The boy and several other juveniles and adults were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Copeland said the house was the home of someone who was shot at near Lowber and Locust on July 15 and after the murder on Leafland that same morning. “This subject was uncooperative about how he came to have been shot that night,” said Copeland. “He was also present when his residence was shot at during this incident but claimed to have no information.”

Officers also found one of the vehicles involved in the recent shooting at 27th and Faries Parkway on Tuesday. It was located at this same house when those in the car ran away from the vehicle and were later arrested. A gun was recovered.

Copeland said officers believe this shooting is connected to other recent shootings.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to call Decatur Police at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.