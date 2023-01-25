DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week.

Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings in the road and a short time later, a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to be ok.

The victim told officers he was sitting in his parked car on Green when a blue Ford Fusion drove past him heading west. The passenger of the Fusion leaned out of the window and fired multiple shots at him before driving away. The Fusion was last observed driving north on Oakland Street.

Both the driver and passenger of the Fusion were described as being Black males who appeared to be in their 20s. Both were wearing face coverings.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. Tipsters do not have to provide their name and can receive $500 or more in cash if their tip leads to an arrest.