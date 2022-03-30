DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman in Decatur was arrested early Monday night in connection to the kidnapping of a store owner.

At around 5:45 p.m. police made a traffic stop near the corner of North Maple Avenue and West Sawyer Street, resulting in the warrantless arrest of Ademeko Maclin-Carney.

On March 24, Decatur police were sent to a flooring company, where the owner told police that her husband had been kidnapped with a ransom of $400,000.

At around 10:15 a.m. that day, the man left the business to meet a “Mari Mitchell.” He later told police that she looked familiar when he made the house visit, and shortly thereafter, he realized that she had come to his store previously for prior service, under another name.

The man would eventually discover Maclin-Carney’s identity after looking through past business records.

When they entered the house on William Street, a sworn statement from officers claimed Maclin-Carney pepper sprayed him in the face before another man came out of a side room to point a gun at him. They then zip-tied his hands and placed a bag over his head. The man was then escorted out of the house and put in the trunk of a car. He was taken to an unknown residence where he was taken down to the basement.

Nearly two and a half hours later, the man called his wife, telling her that he was tied to a chair in a basement and that the criminals wanted $400,000 for his release.

When the kidnappers told the man that he needed to ask his wife for the money, he informed them that neither him nor his wife would be able to obtain that amount. Some time later, he was again forced into the trunk of a vehicle. He was taken to another residence, and placed in the back hatch of a mini-van. The man was able to free himself from the zip-ties and ran away when he realized that no one was around.

Decatur Police and detectives spent the day looking through the city for either the man or his missing vehicle, and at around 4:00 p.m. they found his car parked behind a residence near West Green and Oakland Avenue. Officers noticed that the backdoor of the residence was ajar, leading to a sweep of the residence. They did not find anyone inside, but a search warrant led to them finding a pistol and a can of pepper spray. At around this time, the man walked into a dry cleaners. When officers arrived, they noticed that he had zip-ties around his wrists and several small, bleeding lacerations to his hands.

That night, the residence on William caught fire and was severely damaged. The fire occurred after the search warrant, and firefighters determined that the cause of the fire was suspicious.

Police determined from video of the area that the Kia at the property, which had damage to the front, belonged to Maclin-Carney, thus leading to the traffic stop and Maclin-Carney’s arrest.