DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An arrest warrant has been obtained for a 49-year-old man in relation to a home invasion with injuries that happened on May 5.

Corey M. Smith is facing charges of attempted first degree murder (two counts), home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and theft over $500.

On May 5, at around 8:15 p.m., Decatur Police were dispatched to a house on East Locust Street in response to a report of a home invasion. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 51-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman with puncture wounds to their bodies. Both of them were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police said they are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the location of Smith is encouraged to contact Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (217) 424-2734.