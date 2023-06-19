DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police have arrested a person whom they believe to be responsible for multiple recent burglaries at Decatur businesses.

Chief Shane Brandel shared on social media that at 11 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Merchant Street, located in downtown Decatur. When officers arrived at the reported location, they spotted a suspect and arrested him after a brief pursuit.

The suspect was identified as Demarco Ford, 24.

Brandel added that officers discovered two downtown businesses had been broken into and an attempt had been made to break into a third. As officers continued to investigate, they obtained a search warrant for the place where Ford was staying. Brandel said the search turned up evidence tying Ford to a string of other business burglaries.

These burglaries, Brandel reported, happened in the last few days on the north side of the city, mostly in the area of Pershing Road and U.S. Route 51. Since Thursday, at least eight businesses were discovered to have been burglarized, and Decatur Police believed the same person was responsible for each.

Ford was booked into the Macon County Jail on seven counts of burglary and one count of resisting a peace officer. Additional charges may follow after a review by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

“I want to commend the citizen who contacted DPD when they saw the burglary happening last night,” Brandel said. “That call, and that community partnership, is what led to this arrest. I also want to commend the responding officers for their teamwork and diligent effort to continue with the investigation and linking all of the burglaries together.

The investigation into the burglary string is ongoing. Anyone who has information that can help is asked to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477