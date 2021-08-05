Decatur Police arrest suspect after several cars catch fire early Thursday morning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police have a suspect in custody after a parking garage fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex near the intersection of West Macon and South College streets. Officials said the parking garage behind the complex caught fire and it was believed that it spread from one car that was on fire.

There was heat damage to the back of the complex that broke a few windows. Officials said people in around six apartments are temporarily displaced.

