Decatur Police arrest man accused of shooting at them during theft investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 47-year-old Springfield man was arrested early Friday morning after officers said he shot at them during a theft investigation.

In a news release, officers said they were called to a theft of a vehicle around 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Eldorado. They stated information provided indicated the vehicle was taken by a man who “was acting erratically.”

Shortly, the vehicle was found near Cerro Gordo and Van Dyke streets. Officers learned the suspect ran towards houses on Cerro Gordo.

“At this point, dispatch indicated they received a call that a person was trying to break in the back door and make entry into a house in the 1000 block of W. Cerro Gordo,” said police. When they arrived on-scene, they stated they heard several gunshots coming from the area the suspect was supposed to be in.

When officers arrived in that area, they saw the suspect, Gregory W. Lewis, at the back of the house. Police confronted him and identified themselves. Police said Lewis then fired several shots at them. One officer returned fire. The suspect them complied with demands and was arrested.

Neither the suspect nor officers were hurt. Police were able to find a gun.

Officers said Lewis had active warrants for his arrest. He was taken to the Macon County Jail on multiple charges related to Friday’s incident.

Police said officers body camera captured the incident in film. They are continuing to investigate this incident.