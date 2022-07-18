DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police said they arrested a man accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout central Illinois.

Decatur Police found multiple catalytic converters as well as power tools in the suspect’s car two times in July. The suspect is currently in custody at Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

Officers said the suspect also had a criminal history and was awaiting trial for multiple charges of burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Decatur Police said they are still investigating and they expect more arrests.