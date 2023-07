DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Decatur Police are doing what they can to keep you safe on the roads.

On Saturday, they released new numbers from their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. During the two-and-a-half weeks leading up to July 4th, the department said they made 15 impaired driving arrests. They also issued one seatbelt ticket.

The department worked with 200 other law enforcement agencies to make it happen.