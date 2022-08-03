DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department’s Community Action Team has had a busy summer as they worked to reduce gun violence and get violent offenders off the street.

Chief of Police Shane Brandel announced some of the results their efforts yielded on Wednesday. Since May 9, CAT officers have made almost 190 arrests, seized 35 guns, almost 300 grams of methamphetamine and 76 grams of cocaine and recovered five stolen cars.

“These CAT officers voluntarily and continuously place themselves in dangerous situations to work to reduce violent crimes and keep our community safe,” Brandel said. “Although I wish gun violence didn’t exist, the reality is that it does, and our country is currently plagued by it. All of our DPD officers are committed to our efforts to reduce violent crimes. Each officer and detective has their role in this effort.”

“It is because of their commitment to our community that I am confident we will continue to make progress in our efforts,” Brandel continued. “I am proud of each and every one of them, and am honored to serve with them!