Decatur Police: 3 people shot, teenager in serious condition after overpass shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a teenager is in serious condition after he was one of three people shot Monday night.

It happened on East Garfield near Railroad Avenue by the overpass just before 9:30 p.m.. Police said they were called to the area for shots fired.

After arriving, they were told three gunshot victims showed up at a hospital. Officers said they were two 38- and 30-year-old women and a 17-year-old boy. The teenager is in serious condition.

Additionally, police said three 8-, 5- and 3-year-old children were also present. Officers stated the 3-year-old had some minor cuts from flying glass.

During their investigation, police learned the victims were traveling over the overpass when someone in another vehicle shot at their car. Casings and broken glass were found at the top of the overpass.

Police shut down the overpass for several hours while they processed the scene and reopened it close to midnight.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to contact Decatur Police or Crime Stoppers.