DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were hurt after a shooting happened on South Oakland Avenue early Friday morning.

Decatur Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Lock Stock & Barrel at around 1:35 a.m. in response to a report of numerous shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found multiple shell casings throughout the parking lot. Officers later learned that at the same time that they were on scene, three Decatur residents arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

According to police, two victims were treated and are in stable condition but the third victim is in critical condition.

Decatur Police arrested two people, an 18-year-old male Decatur resident and a 35-year-old male Decatur resident. The 18-year-old is facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The 35-year-old is facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Both subjects were booked into the Macon County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Decatur Police at (217) 424-2734 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477