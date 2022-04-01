DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in connection to recent vehicular hijacking incidents in Decatur.

According to Decatur Police, there were four reported incidents of vehicular hijacking in the months of February and March and three vehicles were taken during the hijackings. One of the vehicles was wrecked and recovered right after the incident. Suspects were unable to drive another vehicle away from the scene.

Decatur Police and Springfield Police were working together in this investigation. Springfield Police were able to locate one of the stolen Dodge Chargers in Springfield. They also found the Toyota Camry that was stolen during the first vehicular hijacking in Decatur. Springfield Police arrested two suspects after they found the stolen Camry. They also found additional evidence linking the two suspects to the vehicular hijackings in Decatur.

Police said the suspects arrested were 20-year-old Calvin G. Shepherd III and 18-year-old Calvin G. Shepherd IV. These two are facing charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking (four counts).

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is encouraged to call Decatur Police at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.