DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A 19-year-old is facing a first degree murder charge after police investigated a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers arrested Deonte M. Drake near the intersection of Prairie Street and East Street.

At around 1:45 a.m., Decatur Police went to an area on South Dipper Lane after receiving a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, police found a 32-year-old man in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.