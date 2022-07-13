DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old is fighting for life after they were shot Wednesday afternoon in Decatur.

Decatur Police officials said that officers responded to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:12 p.m. for a report of a patient with an apparent gunshot wound. They learned that the victim was just 12 years old and their wound was considered life-threatening.

Officers determined the shooting happened near the intersection of William Street and East Avenue; they found multiple spent shell casings at that location.

The investigation is ongoing and so far, no one has been arrested. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.