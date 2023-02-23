DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — After hundreds of Akorn workers in Decatur were unexpectedly laid off Wednesday, several community members are stepping up to help them find new jobs.

Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) said she wants to work with the laid off workers. Her office has been in contact with Decatur officials to help people find new work within Macon County.

Workforce Investment Solutions hosted two workplace development workshops Thursday. According to Rocki Wilkerson, executive director of the organization, said they will host another two Friday. The workshops will help people file unemployment, edit their resumes, brush up on computer skills, and further their education.

Millikin University had scheduled a career fair for students and alumni. After hearing the news Wednesday, they expanded the fair to the laid-off workers. An official of Millikin University’s Center for Academic and Professional Performance told WCIA that 10 additional employers joined the fair within the last 24 hours to help the affected workers.

Another job fair hosted by the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel is scheduled for next month.

The Illinois Department of Labor and Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity released a statement that they will investigate Akorn for violating the WARN Act.

An email from an IDOL official Thursday confirmed Akorn filed a WARN notification late Wednesday evening, after we reported state officials were investigating.

By Illinois law, companies laying off more than a third of their full-time workforce or 250 workers are supposed to give 60 days’ notice to state and local officials.