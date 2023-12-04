DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The number of senior citizens is growing in Decatur, so the Park District is asking the City Council for more money to help them.

The money would be used to expand services at the Scovill Activity Center. They’re moving the focus from not just fun activities, but helping seniors with day-to-day life. The center is where many seniors go every day.

Clay Gerhard, Executive Director of the Park District, said they used to only focus on events like bingo, exercise and social gatherings. Now, they are asking the City Council for an extra $28,500 a year. They want to expand what they can offer to seniors with daily needs like signing up for health insurance, getting a bus pass or a driver’s license.

“There’s been little pockets of activity with seniors,” Gerhard said. “Lots of different organizations do senior programming in Decatur and Macon County. But in relation to the Decatur Macon County Senior Center and the Park District, there were a lot of programs and opportunities that kind of overlapped. So, we wanted to realize some efficiencies.”

Gerhard will be asking the City Council for over $99,000 as opposed to the standard $71,000 the Park District receives annually for senior services. He said Scovill will also be scheduling more of the programs they already offer, so count on more bingo and yoga.