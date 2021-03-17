Decatur Park District receives over $57,000 to finish bikeway

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District was one of several organizations that received part of $885,300 in grants to improve bike paths.

The money comes from the Bicycle Path Grant Program through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “The Bicycle Path Grant Program was approved by the Illinois General Assembly in 1989 and funding comes from a percentage of motor vehicle title fees,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office. “The program provides a maximum grant award of $200,000 per application for development projects, with no maximum grant award limit to acquisition projects.”

The Decatur Park District got $57,500 to acquire over 31 acres of land in the northwest part of the city. “The land will allow for access to the current 10-foot-wide asphalt bike trail, which is 9.8 miles long with an additional 1.5 miles under development,” said the governor’s office. This land acquisition will allow them to finish the final two miles of the Stevens Creek Bikeway.