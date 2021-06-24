Decatur Park District providing free meals to children this month

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District is putting on its 38th year for its free meals program.

It says it’s partnering with the Illinois State Board of Education to give free meals at parks and schools across Decatur as part of the Summer Food Service Program.

Additionally, it’s partnering with the Children’s Museum of Illinois to set up their mobile STEAM program to follow lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Thursdays.

Youths who are aged-18 and under can get meals free of charged until July 30.

Teams of Yellow Hat park leaders will be in nine neighborhood parks during the lunch hour each weekday playing fun games, and leading educational activities.

Lunch locations:

Garfield Park 1 2 p.m. | STEAM 1:30 – 2:30 Thursdays

Grant Park 10:30 11:30 a.m. | STEAM 11- 11:45 Wednesdays

Hess Park 1 2 p.m. | STEAM 1:30 – 2:30 Wednesdays

Johns Hill Park 1 2 p.m. | STEAM 1:30 – 2:30 Tuesdays

Monroe Park 11:45 a.m. 12:45 p.m. | STEAM 12:15- 1:15 Thursdays

Mueller Park 11:45 a.m. 12:45 p.m. | STEAM 12:15- 1:15 Tuesdays

Oak Grove Park 10:30 11:30 a.m. | STEAM 11- 11:45 Thursdays

South Shores Park 10:30 11:30 a.m. | STEAM 11- 11:45 Tuesdays

Torrence Park 11:45 a.m. 12:45 p.m. | STEAM 12:15- 1:15 Wednesdays

For more information, call Jamie Gower, Decatur Park District Director of Recreation and Facilities, at 217-422-5911.