Decatur Park District providing free meals to children this month

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District is putting on its 38th year for its free meals program.
It says it’s partnering with the Illinois State Board of Education to give free meals at parks and schools across Decatur as part of the Summer Food Service Program.
Additionally, it’s partnering with the Children’s Museum of Illinois to set up their mobile STEAM program to follow lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Thursdays.
Youths who are aged-18 and under can get meals free of charged until July 30.
Teams of Yellow Hat park leaders will be in nine neighborhood parks during the lunch hour each weekday playing fun games, and leading educational activities.
Lunch locations:
Garfield Park 1 2 p.m. | STEAM 1:30 – 2:30 Thursdays
Grant Park 10:30 11:30 a.m. | STEAM 11- 11:45 Wednesdays
Hess Park 1 2 p.m. | STEAM 1:30 – 2:30 Wednesdays
Johns Hill Park 1 2 p.m. | STEAM 1:30 – 2:30 Tuesdays
Monroe Park 11:45 a.m. 12:45 p.m. | STEAM 12:15- 1:15 Thursdays
Mueller Park 11:45 a.m. 12:45 p.m. | STEAM 12:15- 1:15 Tuesdays
Oak Grove Park 10:30 11:30 a.m. | STEAM 11- 11:45 Thursdays
South Shores Park 10:30 11:30 a.m. | STEAM 11- 11:45 Tuesdays
Torrence Park 11:45 a.m. 12:45 p.m. | STEAM 12:15- 1:15 Wednesdays
For more information, call Jamie Gower, Decatur Park District Director of Recreation and Facilities, at 217-422-5911.