CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — No fireworks in Decatur next month. The park district’s 4th of July display was canceled.

They said their long-time fireworks provider pulled out because of a lack of crew members. The show was supposed to be held at Nelson Park over the lake.

There is good news from the Champaign County Freedom Celebration. Fireworks are scheduled to happen on July 4 near the State Farm Center. There will not be a 5K or parade.