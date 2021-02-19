Decatur Park Board Commissioner to retire; applicants sought for replacement

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur Park Board member is retiring after 28 years of service.

The Park District said Commissioner Jack Kenny will retire on March 4. After nearly three decades of service, he is the longest serving park board commissioner in the district’s history.

Decatur Park Board Commissioner Jack Kenny pictured at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. He is set to retire in March after 28 years of service with the park board.

The board’s president, Stacey Young, said Kenny has always been their go-to when figuring out how things were done in the past and how they can be done in the future.

His vast knowledge is something Young said is truly special.

“He was very instrumental in helping me grow into the role. Now, I’m serving as park board president. It is always instrumental when you have people who go before you. Pave the way and trailblaze for you. So you can come in and see what they’ve done and benefit from that experience,” said Young.

Now, the park district will begin their search for a new commissioner. Young said they are looking for community advocates who are committed to serving the Park District.

Those interested in applying should submit a current resume with your experience, education/technical training and employment history, according to the district. You should also send a statement of interest with a summary of why you are interested in the position, your community involvement history over the last five years and what makes you a unique applicant.

Submissions must be turned in either in-person or by email by 5 p.m. on March 19. You can bring it to the administrative office in a sealed envelope, to the attention of Melanie Moore, Secretary of the Board. You can also email Moore at mmoore@decparks.com.

For more information, call Moore at (217) 422-5911.