DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new member of the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners.

The Board currently has a vacant seat, but Shelith Hansboro has been selected to fill it. Over the past five years, Hansboro has been involved in the community by serving as the Chair of the Decatur Education Foundation, serving on the Decatur Celebration Board of Directors, volunteering for various groups and occupying other positions of civil service. She currently serves on the executive leadership team at the Illinois Department of Corrections.

“The Board of Commissioners were impressed by Hansbro’s leadership experience, and commitment to public service,” said Bob Briley, President of the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners. “She’s a good fit for the role and we are confident she will uphold the mission of the Decatur Park District.

The Board said its appointment of Hansboro endorses its goal of having people in leadership who are involved in the community committed to serving the Park District and offering a set of skills that enhances the Board.

“As a former City of Decatur and current State of Illinois employee, I understand multiple levels of government and the need to engage and be inclusive of all residents,” Hansboro said. “I pledge to earnestly serve the people of our community, make tough decisions, and be a strong advocate for Decatur.”

The official action to appoint Hansboro is expected to take place at the Board’s meeting on August 17.