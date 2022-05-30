DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of people came together in Decatur with one goal in mind: To stop gun violence.

“This is what our ancestors did,” Shemuel Sanders said. “We marched for a change and the change I’m marching for is a different change. It’s to end the violence and gun violence in our community.”

The Shemila Outreach Center, whose goal is to keep kids off the streets, partnered with city leaders and community groups to teach the youth and to be

“I’ve seen a lot of change from their grades to their attitude from just being respectful,” Sanders said. “One of the things I teach the youth is to be respectful to themselves. They can give respect if they don’t know how to respect themselves. So, that’s one of the things we do with the youth is teach them to respect themselves.”

Shemueul Sanders, the founder of the Shemila Outreach Center, says he is finding creative ways to help keep them out of trouble.

“One of the things I do with the youth is if they curse they owe me 25 push-ups,” Sanders said. “A lot of them say ‘No, I’m not going to give them to you.’ I’ll say you know what, I’ll call your parents and they’ll go ‘no, no, no.”

He believes his program is working, but says there is still much to do to end community violence.