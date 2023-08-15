DECATUR, Ill. (NEXSTAR) –The Decatur Fire Department has a new fire station to serve the community,

City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at the new Station 7, located on Chestnut Avenue south of Lake Decatur. The $3.11 million station will serve the area south and east of Lake Decatur, replacing a station located on the grounds of Decatur Airport.

Station 7 is the third new firehouse to open in the city in the last few years, and it will be the last the city builds for the time being.

Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said the new station will improve response time in that area of the city.

“Building a fire station is much different; a lot of people think we can just throw a garage up and build a house on next to it,” Abbott said. “Because of all the codes and standards that you have to follow, because you have people living and working in here, it’s a little bit different project than what you originally thought.”

The new station will not be coming with new equipment or trucks. The department will be relocating equipment to the new facility.