DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police have announced that a man wanted for murder in their city was arrested in Tennessee.

Officials said that during their investigation into the murder of Marvin Meyer, they obtained an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Eric Hardy. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service found Hardy in Lake County, Tenn. and took him into custody.

Hardy is accused of beating Meyer to death on Sept. 1. Officers responded to the area of Wood and 16th Streets that afternoon for a reported battery and found Meyer with multiple blunt force injuries. He was rushed to Decatur Memorial Hospital but died in the operating room.

Although an arrest has been made, the investigation into Meyer’s murder is ongoing. Anyone who has relevant information is asked to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.