Decatur Mourns loss of beloved store owner

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Decatur community came together to host a candle lit vigil for a beloved store owner.

John Betscher was working the drive-thru at his liquor store at 1301 N Calhoun St. when someone drove up and shot him several times, killing him.

His family, friends and loved ones remember him as someone with a heart of gold who cared deeply about helping others in the community get on their feet.

A candle lit vigil was held for people to pay their respects.

“I just pray for his family,” Khemuel Sanders, a man who grew up knowing Betscher, said. “I’m asking for everyone to pray for his family. They’re mourning, and it just hurts me so much that the community has suffered through so many losses like this.”

Police are still investigating the homicide, and looking for the shooter. Anyone with tips about the shooter’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.