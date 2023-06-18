DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A car inside one Decatur business left significant damage to the roof after an accidental fire on Saturday morning, officials said.

The Decatur Fire Department released a statement that crews were dispatched to 720 N. Edward Street around 9 a.m. for a structure fire. They reported the fire was through the roof of the single-story commercial structure.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly. They reported significant damage to the roof with small fires still smoldering in the roofing material.

The fire department said the fire had originated in a vehicle that was being serviced inside the building. They said the business and building owner advised that all employees had evacuated from the building.

The fire was found to be accidental, officials said.

The fire department said crews cleared the scene at 10:30 a.m. and the property was left with the business and property owner on scene.