DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe officially proclaimed April 24-30 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

2,725 butterflies were planted in downtown Decatur Monday to honor all the victims impacted by violent crime in Macon County in 2021.

Macon County HEALS is part of the Child 1st Center. That organization wants to help connect victims with resources and counseling, informing them about their twelve rights.

“One of them is the right to compensation. Sometimes, when a crime occurs, it does come at a cost – both emotionally but also financially. So, victims are able to be compensated for those things,” coordinator Abby Steele said.

The other 11 rights include: the right to be treated with fairness and respect, the right to notice and to a hearing, the right to timely notification of all court proceedings, the right to communicate with the prosecution, the right to be heard at any post-arraignment court proceeding, the right to be notified of the conviction, the right to timely disposition, the right to be reasonably protected, the right to safety, the right to be present at trial, and the right to have an advocate present at proceedings.

She said their main goal is to help victims get back on their feet and move forward. They’ll be hosting a community healing fair Wednesday, April 27 at the Old King’s Orchard Community Center from 2-6 p.m. She said 40 different organizations that provide services to victims will be there.