DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a murder.

Dionte A. Robinson, a 24-year-old man from Decatur is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on August 14, 2022, at the intersection of West Wood Street and Oakland Avenue.

He is wanted on a $2 million bond.

The DPD asks if anyone has any tips to contact them at 217-424-2711, or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.