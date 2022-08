DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that a man wanted in connection to a murder has been arrested.

Dionte Robinson, 24, is accused of shooting another 24-year-old man in the head near Wood Street and Oakland Avenue on Sunday. The victim, Arrion McClelland, died from his injuries.

Officers said Robinson was found at a house in the area of Sedgwick and Stone Streets. He was booked into the Macon County Jail on a $2 million bond.