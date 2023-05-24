DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man has been sentenced to two years of probation in Macon County court after he pleaded guilty to a felony in connection to a large-scale burglary operation throughout Central Illinois.

Bloomington Police officials posted to the department’s Facebook page that Joseph Laramee, 59, was arrested in July of 2021 on 11 counts that included money laundering and filing a fraudulent state tax return. His arrest, officials said, stemmed from his role in material and financial transactions that supported that burglary operation, which impacted Champaign, Bloomington-Normal and Peoria between Apri and December of 2018.

On May, 5, officials said Laramee pleaded guilty to a single count of unlawful structuring of a currency transaction, a Class 2 felony.

The investigation into the burglary operation was conducted by the Bloomington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, which worked with the Illinois Department of Revenue and Illinois Attorney General’s Office to bring the case to an end.