SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a 31-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after he attacked a prison officer in July 2021.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced Monday that Joshua D. White of Decatur was sentenced to seven years in prison for his July 27, 2021, attack on a corrections officer that resulted in bodily harm to the officer.

White faced a sentencing range of 3 to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense. After a contested sentencing hearing, the Honorable Judge Stan Brandmeyer, resident circuit judge of Clinton County, delivered the maximum sentence.

According to officials, White was an inmate in the Shelby County Jail on July 27, 2021, and became angry when corrections officers directed him back to his cell following dinner. He initially complied but when officers began to shut the cell door, White charged one of the officers, grabbed and struck him forcefully on the left side of his head with a closed fist and threatened to kill the officer.

The injured officer received medical treatment, suffered a concussion and missed several days of work following the attack