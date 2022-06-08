DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man was recently sentenced in connection with a shooting that left a three-year-old seriously hurt.

On January 4, Decatur Police received a report of a shooting with injuries on West Sawyer Street. They first went to an area hospital where they learned about a three-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers then went to the scene and found evidence that a house had been hit by gunfire. The house was where the 3-year-old and family members had been.

According to police, it was determined that the firearm used was likely fired from inside the residence by an occupant of the house.

Later, police arrested William A. Hosea. He was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and endangering the life of a child. Hosea was sentenced to 10 days in prison and 24 months on probation. He was credited for the 10 days that he has previously served.