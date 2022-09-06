SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Decatur will spend three years behind bars after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a burglary charge related to a convenience store break-in.

Joseph Purviance was accused of breaking into a Casey’s in Bethany on July 7, 2020, and stealing several items. An investigation identified him and two others – Brett Magana and Megan Fitzpatrick – as the culprits. Magana and Fitzpatrick had already pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

The three defendants were also ordered to pay more than $2,000 in restitution to Casey’s for the stolen merchandise and damage to the store’s doors.