MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner pronounced a 76-year-old Decatur man dead on Tuesday after a single motorcycle crash.

A passing postal employee called 911 around 9:04 a.m., after finding a man unresponsive in the area of Hawken Road and East Hampshire Road in rural Maroa. The Coroner said the man received severe head trauma in a single motorcycle crash. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:10 a.m.

The man’s identity has not yet been publicly disclosed. Macon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.