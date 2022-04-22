DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 53-year-old Decatur man was killed in an accident that happened near East Eldorado and 24th Street Friday morning.

Decatur police were dispatched to the scene at around 5:00 a.m.

Their initial investigation revealed that the accident occurred when a pickup truck heading westbound crossed over the center line, striking the trailer of a semi-truck, which was heading in the opposite direction.

The semi-driver was not hurt in the accident. Officials said that it is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in this accident.