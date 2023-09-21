DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is dead after authorities said he ran out in front of a car Wednesday night.

The deadly crash happened around 7:19 p.m. on North Main Street near East King Street. Police officials said their investigation revealed the car was driving southbound on Main when the victim ran from the sidewalk and into the street.

Coroner Michael Day identified him as 27-year-old Xandre I. Hood, adding that he suffered “massive internal injuries.”

The driver of the car that hit Hood was a 20-year-old woman also from Decatur. She was not hurt, and authorities said there are no indications that she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Hood was taken to the hospital after the crash, but Day said he died in the operating room three hours later.

The Decatur Police Department’s Fatal Accident Investigation team is leading the investigation into the crash.