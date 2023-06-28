DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Macon County grand jury has indicted a Decatur man on several new charges in connection to the death of his ex-wife earlier this month.

Gary Russell, 52, was indicted on these charges Wednesday, three weeks after he was arrested for the crime. On June 8, Decatur Police officials said Russell called their dispatch and admitted to killing his ex-wife Cheryl in the home where they still lived together.

Officers responding to the home found Russell outside and Cheryl’s body inside. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Russell is charged with seven counts: three of first-degree murder and one each of dismembering a human body, concealing a homicidal death and aggravated domestic battery. The seventh charge was one of aggravated cruelty to animals; Russell is also accused of stabbing Cheryl’s six-month-old dog Charlotte to death.

Russell pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Bail was set at $3 million and further court proceedings were scheduled for Sept. 7.