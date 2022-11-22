DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his pregnant girlfriend earlier this year.

Darius Coffie, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder on Tuesday, one of which was murder of an unborn child. In exchange for this guilty plea, prosecutors dropped four other murder counts.

By pleading guilty, Coffie admitted in court to killing 25-year-old Shyann Foster and her unborn child on May 9 of this year. Police found Foster at her home at 1338 North Walnut Grove Avenue while responding to a report of shots fired at the house. She was pronounced dead at the scene; the coroner determined she died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and extremities.

Foster had three other children, ages 3, 6 and 8 who were inside the home at the time of their mother’s murder. The eldest two told officers Coffie showed up at the home and started arguing with Foster, who demanded that he leave. Coffie refused, walked into the kitchen and came back with a gun. He then shot Foster and left in her car. Officers later found Foster’s car crashed and abandoned at the intersection of Main and Division Streets.

Within 24 hours of Foster’s murder, a warrant was issued for Coffie’s arrest and he was taken into custody later that day. Now six months removed from the murder, Coffie was sentenced to life in prison for the crime on Tuesday.